Covid jab at home: Netizens ask why no action against BC Patil?

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

HAVERI: Netizens came in support of the Taluk Health Officer, suspended on charges of administering a Covid vaccine to Agriculture Minister BC Patil at the latter’s residence on March 2. At a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa took their vaccinations at public health centres, the preferred treatment to Patil had drawn the ire of the Union Health Ministry, which had sought an explanation.

The Haveri District Health Officer issued the suspension order against Dr Z R Makhandar, the Hirekerur Taluk Health Officer, on Thursday. A day later, support has started pouring in for the doctor.Netizens questioned as to why there was no action against Patil. “It proves once again that politicians can get away from anything and government officials are made scapegoats,” read a comment. But district health department said that action was initiated as the act was in violation of Covid19 guidelines.