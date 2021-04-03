STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Govind Karjol, Jagadish Shettar support Yediyurappa

Shettar told reporters in Belagavi on Friday that it was unfair on the part of a senior minister to openly write a letter to the Governor against Yediyurappa.

Published: 03rd April 2021 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

B S Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol and Large and Medium-Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar hit out at RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa over his letter to Governor Vajubhai Vala alleging interference from Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. They said that as a senior minister, Eshwarappa should not have written to the Governor and instead discussed the issue in the Cabinet or with the party top brass.

Shettar told reporters in Belagavi on Friday that it was unfair on the part of a senior minister to openly write a letter to the Governor against Yediyurappa. “Eshwarappa should have discussed his problems with the chief minister directly or raised the issue in the Cabinet meeting,’’ he added.Any differences between Cabinet colleagues should be discussed and resolved within the four walls. It is unfair to write letters to find a solution to problems, the former CM said.

Asked whether the rising discontent among leaders within the party and government would impact the party’s prospects in the coming bypolls, Shettar said, “Definitely not. Congress has taken up the letter row as it does not have any other issue at the moment to target BJP and PM Narendra Modi.”

As Cabinet colleagues of Yediyurappa, all the ministers should work in tandem without questioning the chief minister on any issue, said Karjol, who too was Belagavi. In a democratic setup, the state Cabinet delivers funds as per the CM’s directives. Yediyurappa disburses funds to all the 33 government departments in the budget, he said, adding at times, it may not be possible to ensure the release of funds to all the 224 Assembly segments. 

“We (DyCMs) have already told the MLAs to directly meet the chief minister if they need more funds for their constituencies. The chief minister will then decide whether to release more funds based on the needs. Such a system is being practised for the last 70 years,’’ Karjol said.  It is not right for any legislator, minister or MP to question the CM’s powers. “Ministers should discuss their problems in the Cabinet meeting and get them resolved,” he said. added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Jagadish Shettar Govind Karjol
India Matters
A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a traveller at Anand Vihar ISBT during coronavirus screening. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Second Covid wave fast-n-furious, 10 states fighting infection explosion
A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test at New Delhi railway station. (File photo| ANI)
8 states witness steep rise in Covid cases, account for 81% of single-day infections
A medic conducts COVID-19 testing of a tourist at Gateway of India as others wait for their turn. (Photo | PTI)
Half of Covid patients in Maharashtra under-40, only 18% elderly positive
Kamalathal receiving documents of the land transfer | Twitter
Industrialist Anand Mahindra all praise for TN’s Idly Paati, to build house for her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gyms closed, cinema halls at 50%: Karnataka announces stringent restrictions in COVID-19 fight
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
No lockdown without consulting Delhi public: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp