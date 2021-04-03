It is BSY govt, not BJP’s: Basanagouda Yatnal

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, a strident critic of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, has come out in support of RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa in the letter episode. “Yediyurappa does not even care about a senior cabinet minister like Eshwarappa. This is not a BJP government anymore ... it is a Yediyurappa and family-run government,” he told the media after taking Covid-19 vaccine on Friday.

He said Eshwarappa was the one who grew BJP from the grassroots and never left the party, like him or Yediyurappa. “But today, those who have not worked for the party are running the government,” he said. “There is interference in all the departments” he thundered and added that dynastic politics is destroying the party.