STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

No action against officials: Chief Secy gets HC notice

Along with the chief secretary and heads of departments, the court also ordered notice to the Karnataka Lokayukta.

Published: 03rd April 2021 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court ( Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking serious note of the lack of action against officials, the Karnataka High Court on Friday issued notice to the Chief Secretary and competent authorities/heads of various government departments. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj was hearing a public interest petition filed by social activist Sai Datta seeking action against them for not acting on the reports of the Lokayukta or Upa Lokayuktas against erring public servants in as many as 342 cases. 

Along with the chief secretary and heads of departments, the court also ordered notice to the Karnataka Lokayukta. The petitioner contended that Lokayukta and the two Upa Lokayuktas are empowered to investigate into the allegations or grievances relating to the conduct of public servants, including the Chief Minister, ministers, MLAs and also mal-administration, and submit a report to the competent authorities or heads of the departments concerned, under Section 12 of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act. The Lokayukta or Upa Lokayukta can also recommend action against erring public servants if the allegations are found to be true during enquiry.

The competent authorities/heads of the departments concerned should examine the report within three months and intimate the Lokayukta or Upa Lokayukta regarding the action taken or proposed to be taken against such public servants. However, the competent authorities have not acted upon the reports of the Lokayukta or Upa Lokayukta in 342 cases.

PIL reveals officials sat  on Lokayukta’s reports

This was revealed in the list of cases obtained under the Right to Information Act, the petitioner said, while giving the example of one report relating to former MLA Shivarame Gowda in relation to unauthorised construction in the city. 

Accusing the competent authorities of abdicating their statutory duties and sitting over the reports of the anti-corruption watchdog for years together, the petitioner contended that such inaction defeats the very objective of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act. 

In the absence of response from the competent authorities, the public servants are not held liable, which is in violation of fundamental rights of citizens. Hence, accountability should be fixed on the competent authorities for disobeying the statute of Karnataka Lokayukta Act, the petitioner contended. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court
India Matters
A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a traveller at Anand Vihar ISBT during coronavirus screening. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Second Covid wave fast-n-furious, 10 states fighting infection explosion
A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test at New Delhi railway station. (File photo| ANI)
8 states witness steep rise in Covid cases, account for 81% of single-day infections
A medic conducts COVID-19 testing of a tourist at Gateway of India as others wait for their turn. (Photo | PTI)
Half of Covid patients in Maharashtra under-40, only 18% elderly positive
Kamalathal receiving documents of the land transfer | Twitter
Industrialist Anand Mahindra all praise for TN’s Idly Paati, to build house for her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gyms closed, cinema halls at 50%: Karnataka announces stringent restrictions in COVID-19 fight
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
No lockdown without consulting Delhi public: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp