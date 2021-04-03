No action against officials: Chief Secy gets HC notice

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking serious note of the lack of action against officials, the Karnataka High Court on Friday issued notice to the Chief Secretary and competent authorities/heads of various government departments. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj was hearing a public interest petition filed by social activist Sai Datta seeking action against them for not acting on the reports of the Lokayukta or Upa Lokayuktas against erring public servants in as many as 342 cases.

Along with the chief secretary and heads of departments, the court also ordered notice to the Karnataka Lokayukta. The petitioner contended that Lokayukta and the two Upa Lokayuktas are empowered to investigate into the allegations or grievances relating to the conduct of public servants, including the Chief Minister, ministers, MLAs and also mal-administration, and submit a report to the competent authorities or heads of the departments concerned, under Section 12 of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act. The Lokayukta or Upa Lokayukta can also recommend action against erring public servants if the allegations are found to be true during enquiry.

The competent authorities/heads of the departments concerned should examine the report within three months and intimate the Lokayukta or Upa Lokayukta regarding the action taken or proposed to be taken against such public servants. However, the competent authorities have not acted upon the reports of the Lokayukta or Upa Lokayukta in 342 cases.

PIL reveals officials sat on Lokayukta’s reports

This was revealed in the list of cases obtained under the Right to Information Act, the petitioner said, while giving the example of one report relating to former MLA Shivarame Gowda in relation to unauthorised construction in the city.

Accusing the competent authorities of abdicating their statutory duties and sitting over the reports of the anti-corruption watchdog for years together, the petitioner contended that such inaction defeats the very objective of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act.

In the absence of response from the competent authorities, the public servants are not held liable, which is in violation of fundamental rights of citizens. Hence, accountability should be fixed on the competent authorities for disobeying the statute of Karnataka Lokayukta Act, the petitioner contended.

