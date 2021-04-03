STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six including four children burnt to death by inebriated family member in Karnataka

In an inebriated state, Boja climbed to the top of the house, removed the roof tiles and poured petrol inside before setting it ablaze, having locked all the doors

Fire

The accused Yeravara Boja, 50, is absconding (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: A shocking incident unfurled at Ponnampet in Kodagu as six people, including four children, were set ablaze in their sleep by a family member. The incident was reported at Mugutageri village during the wee hours on Saturday. Four others were injured and are being treated at Madikeri and Mysuru hospitals. The accused Yeravara Boja, 50, is absconding.

Boja, an estate labourer staying at a line house in a private estate Mugutageri, is said to have had frequent fights with his wife Babi. Displeased over the fights, Babi took refuge at her brother Manju’s house (also a line house) in the same village. Babi had shifted to her brother’s house nearly a week back and is said to have ignored all calls from her husband. Irked by the turn of the events, Boja laid siege to his brother-in-law Manju’s line house at 2 am on Saturday.

In an inebriated state, Boja climbed to the top of the house, removed the roof tiles and poured petrol inside before setting it ablaze, having locked all the doors. While Manju’s family and Boja’s family were inside the house, Manju and another resident of the line-house, Thola, had not yet reached the house.

Alerted by the blaze, Manju and Thola rushed to the spot and succeeded in bringing four persons out of the house. Babi, 40, Bhoja’s aunt Seethe, 45, and a relative’s daughter Prarthana, 6, were charred to death inside the house. While the sons of Manju -- Prakash, 6, and Vishwas, 7, -- and son of Thola -- Vishwas, 6, -- were rescued from the house, they succumbed to injuries at the hospital. Four other relatives of the accused are being treated at Madikeri and Mysuru hospitals.

Gonikoppal police have registered a murder case and are on the lookout for Boja. Meanwhile, Mysuru IGP Praveen Madhukar Pawar and Kodagu SP Kshama Mishra visited the spot. The bodies were taken to Hunsuru for cremation.

