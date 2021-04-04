STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
12-year-old Mangaluru boy allegedly murdered at Ullal, one arrested

The father of the deceased said that his son took a mobile phone and left home at around 8.45 pm to play PUBG game along with his friend Deepak and others.

Published: 04th April 2021 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2021 12:12 PM

For representational purposes

By Divya Cutinho
Express News Service

MANGALURU: A 12-year-old boy was allegedly murdered at KC Road near Mangaluru on Saturday night. One person has been arrested by the police.  The deceased boy's father in a complaint to Ullal police has alleged that his son had gone out on Saturday night to play PUBG game along with his friend Deepak and others.

The father said that his son took a mobile phone and left home at around 8.45 pm.His body was found today behind his school ground. He has alleged that when they enquired about his son's whereabouts, Deepak's family did not give a satisfactory response. "Hence, Deepak and his friends might have murdered my son," he said in his complaint also urging legal action against the accused.

Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar on Sunday morning visited the victim's house and also spot where the boy's body was found. "The boy, who was a class VI student of Falah school in Ullal, was assaulted at some 20 meters away and shifted near a compound wall. His father has said that his son might have been a victim to PUBG game and has demanded a ban on it," the police chief said.

"We interrogated Deepak after which he has confessed that he attacked Akif over PUBG game and he has been arrested, " he added. Ullal police have registered a case.

