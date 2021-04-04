Basavakalyan bypoll: BJP convinces Maruti Mule to quit race

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: In a dramatic development, Maratha strongman Maruti Mule, who had filed nomination papers as a National Congress Party candidate in the Basavakalyan Assembly bypoll, withdrew his nomination papers on the last day on Saturday. Sources in the election department said that in all, 12 candidates, including those from BJP, Congress and JDS, have remained in fray.

Another contestant and former MLA Mallikarjun Khuba, will continue to contest, while Eranna Hadpad, who was contesting as an independent, withdrew. Mule told TNSE that BJP MLCs Shashil Namoshi and Sunil Valyapure took him to Deputy CM Laxman Savadi and Basavaraj Bommai at Maniknagar near Bidar district on Friday evening.

During the meeting, they assured him that the BJP government would fulfil all the demands of Maratha community, like nominating Maratha leaders to Boards and Corporations, including Maratha community in 2A category and others. Mule said Arun Singh, in charge of party affairs in Karnataka, too spoke to him over phone on Saturday and requested him to withdraw his candidature. Mule said he later held discussions with Maratha leaders of Basavakalyan and withdrew his nomination on their suggestion.

Khuba, who has represented the constituency twice and was defeated in the last elections, said that Swabhimane Vedike of Basavakalyan has fielded him as an independent as BJP fielded an outsider. It is a matter of self-respect for the people of Basavakalyan, he said.