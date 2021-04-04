STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chamarajanagar DC tests Covid positive 28 days after taking second dose of vaccine

The DC had taken the Covishield vaccine on February 9th followed by a second dose on March 8th.

Published: 04th April 2021 10:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2021 11:54 PM

The deputy commissioner had shown mild symptoms on Saturday and subjected himself to an RT-PCR test. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Chamarajagara Deputy Commissioner MR Ravi has tested positive for COVID-19, 28 days after taking the second dose of the vaccine for the pandemic.

According to Chamarajangara DHO MC Ravi, the deputy commissioner had shown mild symptoms on Saturday and subjected himself to an RT-PCR test following which the reports that came on Sunday turned up positive for the virus.

The DC had taken the Covishield vaccine on February 9th followed by a second dose on March 8th. Now after 27 days of taking the vaccine he has tested positive. Commenting on this the DHO told media persons that after the vaccination it takes over a month for the vaccination to kick in and added that the DC is now in home isolation since he has only mild symptoms.

