Congress to local leaders: Pick names for panchayat panels

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Congress is all set for a big fight in zilla and taluk panchayat elections, especially in its strongholds. But crucially, it does not have party offices at Chamundeshwari and Varuna constituencies, both represented by opposition leader Siddaramaiah in the past.

At a review meeting on Saturday, Yathindra Siddaramiah, who is also Varuna MLA, asked party block presidents to nominate candidates for panchayat committees in the run-up to ZP and TP elections.

Yathindra pointed out that rival parties are already on the ground through booth level offices and asked block presidents to identify panchayat committees to start the groundwork. Hunsur MLA H P Manjunath also motivated block presidents to be active on the ground and achieve better poll results for the party. The meeting was also attended by MLA Anil Chikkamadu, MLC Dharmasena and district Congress president B J Vijayakumar.