Fear, anger as a wave of hate crimes hit shores of coastal Karnataka

After a lull, fear and anger has gripped the state’s coastal region again after a series of incidents targeting interfaith couples over the last few weeks.

beaten up, thrashed, mob

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Vincent D’Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU: After a lull, fear and anger has gripped the state’s coastal region again after a series of incidents targeting interfaith couples over the last few weeks. At least four such incidents have been reported in different parts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts over the last one month. But the vigilantes have been left scot-free by the police in three cases, while an FIR has been filed only in the case that occurred on Thursday night.

Police sources see some connection between these incidents and demand for a law against Love Jihad and polls in Kerala. “These vigilantes have recently reorganised under Bajrag Dal and other groups, and they want to show results,” a senior police officer said.

In all the four cases, couples were travelling in long-distance buses bound to Mumbai, Goa and Bengaluru when the vigilantes intercepted them. Bus crew and fellow passengers too are suspected to be helping these criminal gangs. The incidents reported in the media are just a tip of the iceberg, while many such go unreported as victims refuse to file complaints of fear, source said.

Vidya Dinker, a rights activist and coordinator of Citizens Forum for Mangalore Development, feels the sudden rise in these cases cannot be a mere coincidence as they could be politically motivated with a larger game plan in mind. The police indifference in filing cases against the vigilantes in the first few cases too might have encouraged these anti-social elements to commit more such crimes, she added.

“Supreme Court and High Courts judgements clearly state how the police should act in such cases. But a majority of the police genuinely think that sending the couples home safely is the right thing to do. They call parents to the police station and ask them to take their wards,” she said. Her organisation is planning to file a PIL in the HC.

Democratic Youth Federation of India state president Muneer Katipalla said that the incidents could be a way to divert people’s attention from issues like price rise and unemployment. “These incidents cannot happen without the support of the government and local police. In one or two cases, police make arrests as a mere eyewash. But they do not try to catch the leaders,” he alleged.   

Asked why a suo motu case was not registered on recent incidents, Police Commissioner N Shashikumar said he will find out the reason. When pressed, he said they will take a decision based on the situation.

