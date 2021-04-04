STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka relaxes COVID-19 curbs on gyms, allows 50 per cent occupancy

The government had imposed restrictions on many public events in its order on April 2 believing that public gathering could lead to the spread of coronavirus, which is rising alarmingly in the state.

Published: 04th April 2021 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2021 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

Health enthusiasts work out at a gym. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Sunday relaxed curbs on gymnasiums allowing 50 per cent occupancy against total closure till April 20.

The government had imposed restrictions on many public events in its order on April 2 believing that public gathering could lead to the spread of coronavirus, which is rising alarmingly in the state.

A number of gym operators and the regular gym-goers had given a representation to the Chief Minister following which the order was revised, Karnataka chief secretary P Ravikumar said in his latest order.

"Gyms will be allowed to remain open with the condition that the occupancy at any time cannot exceed 50 per cent of the capacity," the government said.

He said gyms need to follow strict COVID protocol like wearing facemasks, observing physical distancing and provision of hand sanitiser.

The order said equipment should be sanitised after every use.

If there is any violation, the gym concerned should be closed till the COVID pandemic is over, it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Karnataka covid restriction COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul unsurprisingly burns himself in Harvard interaction
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

13 medicos in Bengaluru test positive for Covid, some even after vaccine jabs
 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Night and weekend curfew in Maharashtra to cushion economy
Hit by poverty, couple gives away newborn twin daughters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Daily cases rise past 4000 in Delhi, ICU beds running out fast
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
With over one lakh new infections, COVID-19 cases reach record high in India
Gallery
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp