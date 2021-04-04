Resign from BJP to criticise party: Nirani to ‘rebel’ Yatnal

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Adding voice to a line of ministers who are against BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and in favour of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani called the former a useless politician.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, he said, “If there is any useless politician in the state, that is none other than Yatnal. Being a senior politician, he has been tapping whatever benefits he is entitled to from the party. Then, how far is it right to criticise the leaders within the organisation?”

He said, “If he wants to criticise, he should first resign, leave the party and then speak whatever he wants to against the party or the government Yatnal’s activities are like betraying the party,” he said.