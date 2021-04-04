The heat is on in Karnataka and there is no respite

Bosky Khanna By

BENGALURU: If we haven’t had enough of the Covid-19 situation across the state, there is the heat now, and unrelenting at that. The mercury level is rising gradually and there are no dark clouds in sight to bring it down. While some districts, like Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Kodagu, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Belagavi and Mysuru, experienced mango showers this March, Bengaluru and surrounding areas missed it.

Temperatures are rising above normal and India Meteorological Department officials have forecast dry and sunny weather across the state for more days with no respite. Officials admitted that the temperatures are 3-4 degrees Celsius above normal in most parts of the state, especially in north Karnataka regions. Bengaluru hit 37.2 degrees Celsius on March 31, which was 3 degrees Celsius above normal. Weathermen pointed out that each time Bengaluru’s temperature touched 37 degrees Celsius, the city would experience a rainfall. But this year, it did not. Also in March, quite unusually, Kodagu and parts of Chikkamagaluru experienced hailstorms, damaging crops.

IMD-Bengaluru, Director-in-charge, C S Patil, told The New Sunday Express that many places in Kalaburagi and Vijayapura districts have temperatures above 40 degree Celsius and a heatwave warning has been issued. A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is 4-5 degrees Celsius above normal in at least 2-3 stations. Patil said that though a heatwave is normal in North and Central Karnataka regions, people get some respite with thundershowers, but this time the humidity and moisture level in the atmosphere is less, making the summer worse.

Another senior weather department official recollected, “In the 1980s when Bengaluru temperature would cross 26 degrees Celsius, it used to rain. Over the years, the maximum temperature has gradually increased and now it has reached 37. Bengaluru can no longer be called an ‘AC City’ as Bengalureans are no longer comfortable without an air-conditioner in their offices and homes. Palace Road, where the IMD head office is located, had a tree canopy and people used to criticise us that the temperatures readings are wrong because of the tree cover. But now Palace Road is just like any other stretch, stripped off its green cover and concretised.”

In Mysuru, the weather has continued to remain torrid throughout March/April over the last couple of years recording up to 38 degrees Celsius. On March 31, the Met Bureau recorded 37.9-degrees Celsius, which equalled the all-time high for March in 2019. “Earlier, the temperature in Mysuru did not even cross 30 degrees Celsius during summers, but now we see even 38 degrees Celsius in March – which is nearly 4 degrees higher than normal for the period. This could be because of exponential growth of Mysuru over the last few years, killing of many trees and concretisation of the city,” said environmentalist Bhanu Mohan. She said that at the peak of summer, it would not cross 37 degrees Celsius. “But we have crossed it in March.

What will be the situation in April and May,” she wondered It is no different in other districts. The comfort that people used to get from visiting coastal regions all through the year is now limited from October and February, for in other months, it is like a hot pan. Those from coastal regions preferred visiting Bengaluru to take a break from the summer heat, but now they feel that the temperatures are the same in both regions. Though the coastal region is not highly industrialised like Gujarat or Kolkata, people in recent years have begun to feel the unbearable heat.

Just like in North India, some parts of Karnataka, like Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal, Ballari, Vijayapura, Bagalkot and Belagavi, too had government offices working between 8.30 am and 2 pm. But now these restrictions have been made flexible, not just because of summer, but also due to Covid. Naresh K Rao, an environmentalist from Udupi, said, “It is not just industrialisation which has to be blamed for the extreme warm weather, but the mindless act of the authorities in creating concrete roads too. We have to streamline our thoughts on conserving the environment.”

Sunil Gavaskar, scientist, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, said that one cannot say that the rise in temperatures is because of global warming. “It is a generic term used by everybody for everything. But it is a micro-level issue. We need to link it to the present scenario with the surrounding areas. We are only focusing on the present trend of temperature level. Compared to last year, this year the temperatures are a little higher, as there was rain between March and April last year. On the whole, north and south Karnataka have recorded high temperatures.”

Climate change scientist and former consultant at the World Bank, Prof MB Rajegowda, said, “While a gradual rise in temperatures globally is expected, it is distributed unequally. This is due to different amounts of greenhouse gases (GHGs) – also known as carbon components – being released into the atmosphere. This is more in urban areas than rural parts because of increased transportation, concretisation, shrinking tree cover, drying up of water bodies, increasing glass buildings and others.” He explained that the longwave radiation from the earth’s surface into the atmosphere is trapped due to GHGs and also into the earth’s surface because of increasing concretisation.

Because of this, even if the temperature is 37 or 40 degrees Celsius, it feels warmer as there is no water vapour in the atmosphere. He said this year has been unusually hot, because there is no precipitation and winter was also shorter. “Bengaluru or any part of Karnataka did not experience the winter chill lie they do normally. The winter was also shorter and summer set in early. Rise in temperature is a continuous phenomenon and it has not happened overnight.

This is why India has signed the Paris climate change agreement, but the problem is that what is promised on paper and what is happening on the ground are not the same,” he added. He said that the guidelines mentioned in the agreement are not being followed. There are restrictions on glass buildings, concretisation, use of fossil fuels and gases used in air conditioners. It is evident that the government is oblivious to these issues which was why summer heat is going up.

Inputs from: K Shivakumar/Mysury; Ramakrishna Badseshi/Kalaburagi; Prakash Samaga/Udupi; Divya Cutinho/Dakshina Kannada