Yediyurappa should sack KSE from Cabinet over letter bomb: DKS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar on Saturday demanded that the Chief Minister sack RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa from the Cabinet if he is claiming that BS Yediyurappa is running a “biased” government. Eshwarappa had written to Governor Vajubhai Vala, complaining about Yediyurappa’s interference and authoritarian way of functioning.

Speaking to the media at Mangalore International Airport before heading to Manjeshwar in Kerala for election campaigning, Shivakumar said, “Let them write to the high command or anyone. It is their internal matter. But in this case, a Cabinet minister has written to the Constitutional head, saying that he has no confidence in his own chief minister.

Administration has collapsed and officials are unable to perform their duties as they are transferred every three to six months. In my political life spanning three decades, no minister has written to the Governor complaining or questioning a CM.”

He said that Eshwarappa has exposed his own government through his letter. “Either the chief minister should sack him, or Eshwarappa himself should tender his resignation. This letter is about the administration of our state. Is this how the BJP, which is talking about good and clean governance, runs a state government,” he asked. The recent guidelines issued by the State Government to contain the spread of Covid defied all logic, he commented.

‘No dissent in BJP’

Kalaburagi: The tussle between Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa is nothing but a difference of opinion between the two and not dissidence within the party, said BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, at Kalaburagi Airport on Saturday. He was on his way to campaign ahead of the bypolls in Basavakalyan. “The problem will be sorted out within two days. BJP is a disciplined party. We have a mechanism to sort out problems in a democratic manner ... The Congress lacks this mechanism,” he said.