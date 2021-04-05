STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Being deprived of funds: Karnataka Congress MLAs 

A majority of opposition MLAs have been complaining about the State Government not releasing required funds to their constituencies for development works.

Published: 05th April 2021 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MLAs Yathindra and HP Manjunath and party MLC Dharmasena address the media in Mysuru on Sunday

Congress MLAs Yathindra and HP Manjunath and party MLC Dharmasena address the media in Mysuru on Sunday | Udayshankar S

By Express News Service

MYSURU:  Congress MLAs Yathindra and HP Manjunath on Sunday said that their constituencies are being starved of grants and expressed concern that people in the constituencies are unhappy with pending works. 

A majority of opposition MLAs have been complaining about the State Government not releasing required funds to their constituencies for development works. JDS leader HD Revanna had recently even threatened that he and his party MLAs would sit on a dharna in the Assembly, but he was dissuaded by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. 

Talking to the media on Sunday, Yathindra and Manjunath alleged that the government has taken back the funds approved for development works in rural areas and accused Yediyurappa of running an authoritarian government, and favouring his family members while releasing grants.

Manjunath said, “Our constituencies are starving for grants. We are not demanding any special grants, but only want what we got during the previous government.” He said, “I have been demanding funds for upgrading Kattemalalavadi Lake, but it has been neglected. I don’t know why there is disparity while granting funds to Hunsur.” He warned that he will pursue it legally and file a public interest litigation over issues and delays. 

Yathindra, who is the son of Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, said that funds have not been released to even his constituency. Many community halls in his constituencies have remained unfinished, while no road work has been taken up because of lack of funds, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yathindra Manjunath Congress Karnataka
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul unsurprisingly burns himself in Harvard interaction
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

13 medicos in Bengaluru test positive for Covid, some even after vaccine jabs
 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Night and weekend curfew in Maharashtra to cushion economy
Hit by poverty, couple gives away newborn twin daughters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Daily cases rise past 4000 in Delhi, ICU beds running out fast
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
With over one lakh new infections, COVID-19 cases reach record high in India
Gallery
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp