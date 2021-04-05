Being deprived of funds: Karnataka Congress MLAs 

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Congress MLAs Yathindra and HP Manjunath on Sunday said that their constituencies are being starved of grants and expressed concern that people in the constituencies are unhappy with pending works.

A majority of opposition MLAs have been complaining about the State Government not releasing required funds to their constituencies for development works. JDS leader HD Revanna had recently even threatened that he and his party MLAs would sit on a dharna in the Assembly, but he was dissuaded by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Talking to the media on Sunday, Yathindra and Manjunath alleged that the government has taken back the funds approved for development works in rural areas and accused Yediyurappa of running an authoritarian government, and favouring his family members while releasing grants.

Manjunath said, “Our constituencies are starving for grants. We are not demanding any special grants, but only want what we got during the previous government.” He said, “I have been demanding funds for upgrading Kattemalalavadi Lake, but it has been neglected. I don’t know why there is disparity while granting funds to Hunsur.” He warned that he will pursue it legally and file a public interest litigation over issues and delays.

Yathindra, who is the son of Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, said that funds have not been released to even his constituency. Many community halls in his constituencies have remained unfinished, while no road work has been taken up because of lack of funds, he added.