CD row: Woman writes to Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant , says SIT biased

“Though my name is not mentioned in the FIR filed by Jarkiholi at Sadashivanagar police station, the police raided my PG accommodation to destroy evidence and make me the accused.

Published: 05th April 2021 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant addresses the media over the drug racket investigation in Bengaluru on Monday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Accusing the SIT of trying to shield former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi and instead treating her as an accused in the CD row case, the woman, who is purported to be seen in the video, again shot off a letter to Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant to voice her grievances.

In the three-page letter to Pant, she said that she had appeared before the court to record her statement under Section 164 of CrPC on March 30, but the SIT has been questioning her every day, while Jarkiholi was questioned only for three hours. “I have doubts whether I am the victim or accused,” she said in the letter.

“Though my name is not mentioned in the FIR filed by Jarkiholi at Sadashivanagar police station, the police raided my PG accommodation to destroy evidence and make me the accused. They are defaming my name by providing wrong information to the media, and I am being portrayed as the accused,” she alleged.

Referring to the recent public meeting where Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had said that Jarkiholi would come out clean in the case, the woman wrote in the letter, “His statement scared me and I am seriously doubting whether there will be a fair investigation or the SIT is acting under pressure to protect Jarkiholi.” She also raised questions about the appointment of a special public prosecutor in the case, since no one consulted her.

KN Jagadish Kumar, her advocate, also stated that his client had raised facts, and she was being harassed by the SIT on the pretext of inquiry.  “They are pressuring her that she will break down physically and mentally,” he said.  

Ex-minister denies link with woman
Chitradurga:  Former minister D Sudhakar on Sunday denied any links with the woman seen in the purported video that has caused a political storm in the state. This comes following a media report that suggested that Sudhakar had links with the woman. Speaking to reporters at Challakere, he said, “I am surprised to see my name being dragged into the CD controversy.” Sudhakar said he did not transfer any money to anyone in connection with the CD-gate. “If I had committed any mistake, I would’ve obtained anticipatory bail,” he said.

