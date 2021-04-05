STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Committed to increasing quota beyond 50 percent: Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the State Government is committed to increasing reservation beyond the 50 per cent limit set by the Supreme Court.

Published: 05th April 2021 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

Minister Basavaraj Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU /HARIHAR: Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the State Government is committed to increasing reservation beyond the 50 percent limit set by the Supreme Court. Bommai, who is also the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, said the government has already filed an affidavit in the Apex court in this regard to protect the interests of the Backward Classes.

Speaking after inaugurating a hostel, community hall and main entrance at Sri Kaginele Maha Kanasthanam Kanaka Gurupeeta,  Bommai said, “For the Kuruba community to be added to the ST list, the quota should be increased to 7.5 per cent. For Panchamasalis to get 2A category status, quota limit should be hiked. Similarly, various communities have sought reservation benefits.

To provide reservation to all the deserving communities, the limit has to be increased to more than 50 per cent. The State Government is committed to increasing the reservation limit.” He said there was a consensus during a Cabinet meeting in this regard. “Increasing reservation is a challenge... we are expecting a good decision from the Supreme Court,” he added.

He said reservation to all communities should be finalised within the framework of the Constitution, and said the State Government has set up a three-member panel to look into the matter. He said there is a demand by the Kurubas to be included in the ST list and a genealogy study will be conducted. 

He said the government has provided assistance to the Kanakaguru seat and Rs 10 crore has been sanctioned for the development of Mylara Mutt of which CM BS Yediyurappa has already released Rs 2.5 crore.    

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Supreme Court
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul unsurprisingly burns himself in Harvard interaction
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

13 medicos in Bengaluru test positive for Covid, some even after vaccine jabs
 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Night and weekend curfew in Maharashtra to cushion economy
Hit by poverty, couple gives away newborn twin daughters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Daily cases rise past 4000 in Delhi, ICU beds running out fast
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
With over one lakh new infections, COVID-19 cases reach record high in India
Gallery
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp