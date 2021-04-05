Committed to increasing quota beyond 50 percent: Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU /HARIHAR: Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the State Government is committed to increasing reservation beyond the 50 percent limit set by the Supreme Court. Bommai, who is also the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, said the government has already filed an affidavit in the Apex court in this regard to protect the interests of the Backward Classes.

Speaking after inaugurating a hostel, community hall and main entrance at Sri Kaginele Maha Kanasthanam Kanaka Gurupeeta, Bommai said, “For the Kuruba community to be added to the ST list, the quota should be increased to 7.5 per cent. For Panchamasalis to get 2A category status, quota limit should be hiked. Similarly, various communities have sought reservation benefits.

To provide reservation to all the deserving communities, the limit has to be increased to more than 50 per cent. The State Government is committed to increasing the reservation limit.” He said there was a consensus during a Cabinet meeting in this regard. “Increasing reservation is a challenge... we are expecting a good decision from the Supreme Court,” he added.

He said reservation to all communities should be finalised within the framework of the Constitution, and said the State Government has set up a three-member panel to look into the matter. He said there is a demand by the Kurubas to be included in the ST list and a genealogy study will be conducted.

He said the government has provided assistance to the Kanakaguru seat and Rs 10 crore has been sanctioned for the development of Mylara Mutt of which CM BS Yediyurappa has already released Rs 2.5 crore.