STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Defence Food Research Laboratory tackles space food waste issue

The food will be put into specially designed desiccated packages and can be eaten after filling the packets with water.

Published: 05th April 2021 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Space

For representational purposes

By Ajith M S
Express News Service

MYSURU:  As the country waits for its first manned space mission, Gaganyaan, slated for 2022, and our Gaganauts expected to carry aloo parathas and idlis as their food, scientists have developed an indigenous, or an atmanirbhar, solution to tackle food waste issue in the space.

The Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL) here has come out with a patented food-waste pouch system for the mission that would restrict the growth of microbes and prevent food from getting spoilt.

Recently, DFRL had announced it has made Indian foods suitable for space travel, and had released a menu of 30 Indian dishes, including idlis, veg pulav, moong dal halwa, dal, aloo parathas and chicken curry. The food will be put into specially designed desiccated packages and can be eaten after filling the packets with water.

But tackling leftovers and food waste was one of the concerns that had no pre-existing solutions since Indian foods are tricky, unlike the commonly used space foods like sandwiches and burgers popular in American and Russian space programmes.

The DFRL has now solved the issue through a food waste pouch technology which has a special compound that would restrict the growth of microbes spoiling the food and also kill the odour.Sources said Indian foods have more moisture than other space foods.  “A burger leftover can be kept for a week, but a chapati can only stay for two days,” they pointed out.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gaganyaan Gaganauts Defence Food Research Laboratory space food waste
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul unsurprisingly burns himself in Harvard interaction
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

13 medicos in Bengaluru test positive for Covid, some even after vaccine jabs
 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Night and weekend curfew in Maharashtra to cushion economy
Hit by poverty, couple gives away newborn twin daughters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Daily cases rise past 4000 in Delhi, ICU beds running out fast
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
With over one lakh new infections, COVID-19 cases reach record high in India
Gallery
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp