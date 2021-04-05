STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Former Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarkiholi admitted to ICU after testing positive for COVID-19

Despite having high BP and blood sugar, his condition is stable currently. According to Dr Antin, Jarkiholi will have to remain in the ICU for at least three to four more days.

Published: 05th April 2021 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Jarkiholi

Ramesh Jarkiholi, former Minister of Water Resources, Karnataka. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: At a time when speculation was rife that Ramesh Jarkiholi may be arrested in connection with the CD scandal, the former Water Resources Minister tested positive for COVID-19 at his hometown Gokak.

He was rushed to the ICU in Gokak taluk hospital on Monday afternoon after his blood-sugar level and blood pressure shot up suddenly.
    
According to Gokak taluk Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ravindra Antin, Jarkiholi underwent a rapid COVID test on Thursday soon after he returned from his tour of Bengaluru and Maharashtra and was found to be positive.
    
As he was asymptomatic and did not have any other health complications despite having tested positive, he was under home isolation since Thursday night. He had to be brought to the taluk hospital in Gokak on Sunday night after he complained of breathlessness.
    
Despite having high BP and blood sugar, his condition is stable currently. According to Dr Antin, Jarkiholi will have to remain in the ICU for at least three to four more days. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramesh Jarkiholi COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul unsurprisingly burns himself in Harvard interaction
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

13 medicos in Bengaluru test positive for Covid, some even after vaccine jabs
 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Night and weekend curfew in Maharashtra to cushion economy
Hit by poverty, couple gives away newborn twin daughters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Daily cases rise past 4000 in Delhi, ICU beds running out fast
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
With over one lakh new infections, COVID-19 cases reach record high in India
Gallery
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp