Former Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarkiholi admitted to ICU after testing positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: At a time when speculation was rife that Ramesh Jarkiholi may be arrested in connection with the CD scandal, the former Water Resources Minister tested positive for COVID-19 at his hometown Gokak.

He was rushed to the ICU in Gokak taluk hospital on Monday afternoon after his blood-sugar level and blood pressure shot up suddenly.



According to Gokak taluk Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ravindra Antin, Jarkiholi underwent a rapid COVID test on Thursday soon after he returned from his tour of Bengaluru and Maharashtra and was found to be positive.



As he was asymptomatic and did not have any other health complications despite having tested positive, he was under home isolation since Thursday night. He had to be brought to the taluk hospital in Gokak on Sunday night after he complained of breathlessness.



Despite having high BP and blood sugar, his condition is stable currently. According to Dr Antin, Jarkiholi will have to remain in the ICU for at least three to four more days.