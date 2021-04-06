BSY assures e-vehicle investor of support

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa assured all support to Triton Electric Vehicle to invest in Karnataka. During his virtual meeting with Himanshu Patel, CEO and Founder of Triton Electric on Monday, the Chief Minister said the Karnataka government is keen to support the entry of a new-age firm like Triton Electric Vehicles and all assistance will be provided with complete customised facilitation.

Patel expressed interest to invest in Karnataka and assured them to look into the prospects. He said that he would be visiting India shortly for another round of discussion, a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said.

The Chief Minister explained that the EV cluster in Ramanagara is being created on an area of 500 acres which will offer a strong and concentrated EV ecosystem. Karnataka is the first state to launch a dedicated Electric Vehicles policy in 2017 is now updating the EV Policy to make it more investor-friendly, he said.

“The New Industrial Policy has special emphasis to make Karnataka an integral part of the global supply chain across industry sectors,” Yediyurappa added.

Rajkumar Khatri, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries and Commerce, explained that the New Industrial Policy focuses on advanced manufacturing R&D and innovation and aims to retain state’s No. 1 position in the Innovation index of the country.