Honour killing: Furious over affair, man murders sister

 In a suspected case of ‘honour’ killing, a 19-year-old girl was stabbed to death, allegedly by her brother, at their house in Baiyappanahalli Railway Police Station limits on Sunday night.

Published: 06th April 2021 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a suspected case of ‘honour’ killing, a 19-year-old girl was stabbed to death, allegedly by her brother, at their house in Baiyappanahalli Railway Police Station limits on Sunday night. He then threw the body on the railway tracks to make it look like suicide. The deceased, Mangala Ravi, was a resident of TNT Layout in Hennur. She lived with her mother and brother Kiran (24), an auto driver who also worked at a fish stall. 

A senior officer from Baiyappanahalli Railway Police Station said the incident took place late Sunday night. Residents of an apartment noticed the body and alerted police. Initially, police suspected it to be suicide but noticed that Mangala’s body had not been run over by a train. They shifted the body for postmortem, which revealed stab injuries on her body. Kiran is on the run.

Police questioned her family members, who said she was in the habit of eloping with her lover, and Kiran had warned her to stop and threatened to kill her. Recently, Kiran saw her again with her lover, and furious over this, he killed her in the house and then took her body in his auto and dumped it on the railway tracks. Police found CCTV footage of his movements, and efforts are on to nab him. The involvement of her mother or any other relatives is yet to be ascertained.

