Karnataka man, who torched house killing six kin, found dead

Boja (48), an estate labourer and a resident of a line house in Mugutageri near Ponnampet, had poured fuel into a line house and killed six people including his wife.

Published: 06th April 2021 06:00 PM

SP Kshama Mishra at the incident spot. (Photo | EPS)

By Pragna G R 
Express News Service

MADIKERI: The accused, who had burnt down a house killing six people, died by suicide. The body of the deceased was retrieved on Tuesday. 

The accused is said to have consumed poison on the same night of the incident.

Boja (48), an estate labourer and a resident of a line house in Mugutageri near Ponnampet, had poured fuel into a line house and killed six people including his wife. The incident was reported on April 3 following which Boja was absconding.  

The rift between Boja and his wife suspected to be the motive for the murder. Boja is suspected to have killed himself on the same day after the incident. He is said to have called his daughter Sujatha, narrated the incident and told her that he would kill himself. Boja is survived by four children.

Earlier, eight special teams, formed by the Kodagu police, had searched several places including Hunsuru, Kabini, and Thora to nab the accused.

However, the decomposed body of the accused was discovered by an estate labourer on Tuesday in a private estate in Mugutageri.

The police were alerted and the preliminary post mortem report suggested that the accused had consumed poison.

Meanwhile,  Bhagya, wife of Boja’s relative, died of burn injuries at Mysuru Hospital. 

SP Kshama Mishra visited the spot where Boja’s body was retrieved. Meanwhile, the taluk backward community welfare officer said that a proposal for compensation to the affected families will be forwarded to the government.  

