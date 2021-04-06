Submit status of probe in CD gate case: HC to State  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Issuing notices to the State and Central Governments on two PILs filed over CD-gate, the Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the SIT to submit the status of the investigation in a sealed cover. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj was hearing the two pleas filed by advocates Geetha Misra and S Umesh.

Justice Ashok G Nijagannavar issued notices to the Home Department, SIT investigating officer and Cubbon Park police on a petition filed by the victim’s father, seeking directions to restrain investigating officers from acting upon the statement of his daughter.

“... It is clear that the petitioner, his family and daughter are victims of politics... On account of the victimisation of his daughter, the right to reputation of the entire family is violated... The petitioner is entitled to a fair and just investigation,” the father’s counsel stated in the petition, alleging that his daughter’s statement was recorded in the presence of an office-bearer of the KPCC legal wing.

On Geetha Misra’s PIL, the bench issued notices to the Home Department, Bengaluru Police Commissioner, DG&IGP, SIT, Inspector of Sadashivanagar police station and former minister Ramesh Jarakiholi.

Questioning selective leaks on the probe to the media, the petitioner challenged the constitution of

SIT without notifying it in the gazette. Seeking a CBI probe under the supervision of the HC, Umesh prayed the court to direct authorities to adhere to the guidelines issued by the Bombay High Court on “media coverage on cases under enquiry/investigation etc”.