Two Covid clusters emerge in Kolar

V Velayudham

Express News Service

KOLAR: Two clusters have been reported from Kolar district where 27 children of an orphanage and 33 garment workers from a factory on the Bengaluru-Narasapura highway tested positive for the virus.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Kolar Deputy Commissioner Dr Selvamani said that all the students of the orphanage are stable and have been isolated. The orphanage is maintained by a private trust in Athigiri Kuppa village, about 5 km from Bangarpet.

The entire area has been declared a containment zone and measures have been taken to disinfect it.

The clusters were found when one of the 66 students was diagnosed with fever and other symptoms of the infection. The district health officials were immediately instructed to test all the wards of the orphanage.

In a similar case, following one positive case at the garment factory, all thousand workers were tested. District Health Officer Dr Vijaya Kumar said that among them, 33 tested positive and they had been isolated.Dr Selvamani said that all the officials of the city municipality, town municipalities and local bodies have been instructed to patrol their jurisdiction to catch people who violate Covid norms.