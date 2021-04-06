STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

With pools shut, top swimmers preparing for international meet left high and dry

The KSA is expecting an official order on Tuesday and remains hopeful of a positive outcome.

Published: 06th April 2021 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Most of India’s elite swimmers, who were training in Bengaluru for an international meet, have not had access to the pool for the last three days after the Karnataka Government ordered all pools to be shut due to a rise in Covid-19 cases. The closure of the pools has hampered the preparation of athletes like Srihari Nataraj, who is yet to compete internationally since the lockdown last March.

However, there could be some relief for the swimmers after the Karnataka Swimming Association (KSA) president Gopal Hosur and secretary Satish Kumar met Chief Minister B S Yeddiyurappa and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Monday. The KSA is expecting an official order on Tuesday and remains hopeful of a positive outcome.

“We met the CM and Health Minister. I told them that there are Olympic swimmers training here and closing of pools affects the sportspersons. If they miss coaching for a single day also, their programmes get upset too,” said Hosur. “There is no need to permit swimming for fun, but they should at least permit competitive swimmers. The KSA will ensure that all SOPs are followed by everyone concerned. Even states like Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, which also have cases on rise, have not shut down pools,” he contended.

The Swimming Federation of India is keeping a close tab on the situation and secretary Monal Chokshi has been in touch with the KSA officials, who have assured them that at least elite swimmers will be given permission to train.

“I spoke to the Karnataka Swimming Association president Gopal Hosur, and they have been given an assurance that the competitive training will be permitted. If nothing else, training should not be interrupted for at least this group of swimmers in Bengaluru, who will travel internationally. If some relaxation or some specific order can be secured, it will be good for everyone,” said Choksi.  

Swimmers appeal to govt 

Around 300-400 swimmers, coaches and members of different clubs, along with owners of various pools also gathered at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Monday and appealed to the government to reopen the pools as well. They were also addressed by the KSA officials. Interestingly, swimming was one of the last sports to open up after the lockdown, around October last year. Other sports had resumed by June.
“I do not know why they close pools. In fact, in the last four to five months, there has not been a single case of swimmers having contracted Covid after pools opened,” Hosur claimed.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
swimming pools Karnataka
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp