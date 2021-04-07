CD row: Forum files private plaint against Kamal Pant, two others

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Janadhikara Sangharsha Parishath, a Bengaluru-based human rights forum, has filed a private complaint against three police officers, including Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, for failing to register an FIR in the sleaze tape case, allegedly involving former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi.

Adarsh R Iyer, co-president of the organisation, filed the private complaint register (PCR) against Pant, DCP (Central Division) M N Anucheth and Cubbon Park Police Inspector Maruti B before the 8th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court on Tuesday. He filed the PCR under Section 166(A) (public servant disobeying direction under law) of the IPC.

The petitioner had filed a complaint with the Cubbon Park police station on March 16, demanding that an FIR be filed against the three officers, as they failed to register the FIR for alleged sexual offences by a person in authority, based on a complaint by social activist Dinesh Kallahalli. But the police had not filed a case.

In the PCR, the petitioner requested the court to direct the Station House Officer of Cubbon Park station to lodge the FIR against the three officers, monitor the status of the investigation, or pass any other order/direction as may be necessary or expedient in the facts and circumstances of the case. The court has registered the PCR and adjourned the proceedings till April 16.