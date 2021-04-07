STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KSE’s press meet: BSY camp, BJP worried

Some political observers wondered whether Yediyurappa would drop Eshwarappa from the ministry if the attacks continued.

KS Eshwarappa

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A press conference called by Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa at 11.30 am on Wednesday triggered ‘concern and anxiety’ among Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s close circles and within the BJP. Eshwarappa has already kicked a hornet’s nest by writing a letter to Governor Vajubhai Vala, alleging interference by the chief minister.

The concern within the chief minister’s close coterie was that Eshwarappa could say something again to embarrass the government and Yediyurappa, while the saffron party was worried about the impact of the minister’s statement on by-elections to three seats, going to the polls on April 17, sources said. 

Some political observers wondered whether Yediyurappa would drop Eshwarappa from the ministry if the attacks continued. Sources said the differences between the two are primarily over Article 166 of the Constitution where as a member of the cabinet Eshwarappa has certain powers, while the primacy of the chief minister too is important. 

Asked about press meet details, Eshwarappa said, “Wait till tomorrow.” But sources at Vidhana Soudha said there may not be any attack on Yediyurappa, and the press meet could focus on the achievements of Eshwarappa’s ministry. The minister may also attack CLP leader Siddaramaiah who taunted him recently, they added.
 

