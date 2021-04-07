STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Most demands of striking transport employees fulfilled: BS Yediyurappa

He called the ongoing agitation of transport department employees as something launched intentionally for no logical reasons.

Published: 07th April 2021 10:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 10:25 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa inaugurates a BJP election rally at Ramdurg. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Asserting that his government fulfilled eight of the nine demands made by the agitating transport department employees, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said it was unfair of the employees to remain on strike. The CM highlighted the inconvenience that the people could suffer due to the transport employees strike in the state.

Speaking to media persons in Belagavi on Wednesday, Yediyurappa warned that his government would initiate action against private transporters if they were found charging more to the passengers at a time when the latter depended on them owing to the ongoing agitation.

He called the ongoing agitation of transport department employees as something launched intentionally for no logical reasons. "We will wait for the next two days and initiate necessary action,'' he warned.

Later, addressing an election rally at Murgod, near Saudatti, the same day, Yediyurappa called the rail projects launched by former Union Minister of State for Railways, Suresh Angadi in the first year in office as "revolutionary'' and added that he had actually assumed that the Congress party would not field its candidate against late Angadi's wife Mangala Angadi, who is in the fray for Belagavi Lok Sabha bypoll.
 
The CM appealed to the people to vote her to victory by a record margin. Slamming the previous Congress party rule at the Centre, Yediyurappa said, the Congress ruined the nation by its long-stretched misrule. He highlighted some of the major policies and projects being initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, the latter vowed to have a "Congress-free'' nation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Belagavi Lok Sabha bypoll Belagavi bypoll Karnataka BJP
India Matters
Security personnel stand guard at Connaught Place as night curfew was imposed by Delhi government to curb Covid spread. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Ten states showing upward trajectory of daily new Covid-19 cases
People wait to register themselves to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of Covid vaccine
Covid vaccination at workplaces from April 11
Voters queue up to cast their ballot (Photo | BP Deepu,EPS)
Election narrative in Kerala skipped real issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp