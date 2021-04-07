Most demands of striking transport employees fulfilled: BS Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Asserting that his government fulfilled eight of the nine demands made by the agitating transport department employees, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said it was unfair of the employees to remain on strike. The CM highlighted the inconvenience that the people could suffer due to the transport employees strike in the state.

Speaking to media persons in Belagavi on Wednesday, Yediyurappa warned that his government would initiate action against private transporters if they were found charging more to the passengers at a time when the latter depended on them owing to the ongoing agitation.

He called the ongoing agitation of transport department employees as something launched intentionally for no logical reasons. "We will wait for the next two days and initiate necessary action,'' he warned.

Later, addressing an election rally at Murgod, near Saudatti, the same day, Yediyurappa called the rail projects launched by former Union Minister of State for Railways, Suresh Angadi in the first year in office as "revolutionary'' and added that he had actually assumed that the Congress party would not field its candidate against late Angadi's wife Mangala Angadi, who is in the fray for Belagavi Lok Sabha bypoll.



The CM appealed to the people to vote her to victory by a record margin. Slamming the previous Congress party rule at the Centre, Yediyurappa said, the Congress ruined the nation by its long-stretched misrule. He highlighted some of the major policies and projects being initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, the latter vowed to have a "Congress-free'' nation.