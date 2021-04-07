On World Health Day, Karnataka Health Minister Sudhakar pledges to donate eyes

By Express News Service

On the occasion of World Health Day on April 7, Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K Sudhakar pledged to donate his eyes and spread the message on its importance.

A walkathon was organised by Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences in front of Vidhana Soudha on account of World Health Day, which Sudhakar took part in. Minto Eye Hospital conducted a program to spread awareness regarding the importance of eye donation. The director of the hospital, Dr Sujatha Rathod, handed over the certificate for eye donation to the minister.

Sudhakar said that the decision to donate eyes on this World Health Day has given him a sense of fulfilment.

"Eyes can bring a ray of hope and light in the life of others after our death. I appeal to people to come forward and donate their eyes. This is a noble cause and everybody should register themselves. Eye banks do not charge any amount while receiving eyes," Sudhakar said.

More than 40,000 eye donations take place in India every year, out of which 30,000-35,000 become available on time. About 5000 pairs of eyes are unable to be collected at the right time due to various reasons. It is therefore necessary for the relatives of the donor to approach the nearest eye hospital soon after the death, Sudhakar added.