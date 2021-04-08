STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arun Singh on Karnataka tour, may take up KSE issue

Rajya Sabha MP Arun Singh. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the first time after RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa’s letter fiasco, BJP National General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh will visit Karnataka on Thursday. The senior leader is on a three-day tour, and will campaign in the poll-bound assembly seats of Maski and Basavakalyan, and parliamentary seat of Belagavi. 

While the party maintains that Arun Singh’s visit will only revolve around the upcoming bypolls, Eshwarappa’s letter and its fallout are expected to be raked up behind closed doors. Singh has already insisted that all discussions about the letter will take place only post elections. 

Singh will land in Bengaluru on Thursday afternoon and head to Mangaluru to participate in a personal event organised by BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel. For the next three days, Singh is expected to make the rounds of Belagavi, Maski and Basavakalyan to participate in the party’s campaign and supervise preparedness. 
 

