Belagavi LS bypoll: Rally behind Mangala Angadi, BSY tells voters

The CM appealed to the people to vote Mangala to victory by a record number of votes.

Published: 08th April 2021 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa speaks at a rally in Ramdurg, Belagavi, on Wednesday

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Terming as “revolutionary’’ the rail projects launched by former Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said he had actually assumed that the Congress would not field a candidate against late Angadi’s wife Mangala, who is in the fray for Belagavi Lok Sabha bypoll.

The CM appealed to the people to vote Mangala to victory by a record number of votes. Criticising Congress rule at the Centre, Yediyurappa said the Congress had ruined the nation with its misrule. He highlighted some major policies and projects initiated by PM Narendra Modi, who had vowed to have a ‘Congress-mukt’ nation.The CM said he would personally take an initiative for the overall development of Belagavi district, if Mangala Angadi won by a huge margin.

