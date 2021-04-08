STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru to be key focus during BSY-PM Modi interaction on Covid situation

Bengaluru is among the top 10 cities contributing to the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country as the second wave of infections have returned stronger.

Published: 08th April 2021 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

B S Yediyurappa. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With 4,991 fresh Covid-19 cases reported on Wednesday alone, Bengaluru will be the focal point of discussion for Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday when he participates in a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with chief ministers of other states.

The bodies of eight Covid-19 victims placed on a
single pyre due to shortage of space at a makeshift
crematorium in Maharashtra’s Beed district on Tuesday | PTI

Bengaluru is among the top 10 cities contributing to the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country as the second wave of infections have returned stronger. With the Union Government allowing vaccination centres to be set up at work places as well, Karnataka is expected to push for a more steady supply of vaccines to ensure that shortage does hamper the drive. 

As on Wednesday, the state had completed inoculating 3,50,404 health care workers, 94,748 front line workers, 10,227 citizens in the 45-59 age group and 37,278 citizens aged over 60 with the second dose of the vaccines.

Karnataka may push for steady supply of vaccines

In his previous interaction with the Prime Minister in March, Chief Minister Yediyurappa had asked for vaccines to be opened up for all adults without age restrictions. With Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday insisting that the age limit will extend until limitations on production capacity exists, Karnataka is expected to tread carefully on the issue, but push for a steady supply of vaccines as a priority.

Following the meeting on Thursday, additional restrictions, especially in Bengaluru, are expected, given the spike in cases. Karnataka, unlike many other states, has already imposed restrictions in districts that are witnessing a sharp upward swing of cases. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru BS Yediyurappa Narendra Modi COVID 19
India Matters
Security personnel stand guard at Connaught Place as night curfew was imposed by Delhi government to curb Covid spread. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Ten states showing upward trajectory of daily new Covid-19 cases
People wait to register themselves to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of Covid vaccine
Covid vaccination at workplaces from April 11
Voters queue up to cast their ballot (Photo | BP Deepu,EPS)
Election narrative in Kerala skipped real issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp