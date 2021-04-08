Bengaluru to be key focus during BSY-PM Modi interaction on Covid situation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With 4,991 fresh Covid-19 cases reported on Wednesday alone, Bengaluru will be the focal point of discussion for Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday when he participates in a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with chief ministers of other states.

Bengaluru is among the top 10 cities contributing to the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country as the second wave of infections have returned stronger. With the Union Government allowing vaccination centres to be set up at work places as well, Karnataka is expected to push for a more steady supply of vaccines to ensure that shortage does hamper the drive.

As on Wednesday, the state had completed inoculating 3,50,404 health care workers, 94,748 front line workers, 10,227 citizens in the 45-59 age group and 37,278 citizens aged over 60 with the second dose of the vaccines.

In his previous interaction with the Prime Minister in March, Chief Minister Yediyurappa had asked for vaccines to be opened up for all adults without age restrictions. With Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday insisting that the age limit will extend until limitations on production capacity exists, Karnataka is expected to tread carefully on the issue, but push for a steady supply of vaccines as a priority.

Following the meeting on Thursday, additional restrictions, especially in Bengaluru, are expected, given the spike in cases. Karnataka, unlike many other states, has already imposed restrictions in districts that are witnessing a sharp upward swing of cases.