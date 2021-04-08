Eshwarappa says wanted Guv to clarify on business rules 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s RDPR Minister and former DyCM KS Eshwarappa, who had courted controversy last week by writing to Governor Vajubhai Vala against Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, said on Wednesday that he had only written to the governor to clarify the issue of transaction of business rules, and not to complain against Yediyurappa, as was reported in the media.

Interestingly, Eshwarappa, whose five-page letter to Governor Vala had hit the headlines, causing a huge controversy a week ago, issued a clarification seven days later. At a press conference, he claimed that he went to the governor only to seek clarification from him regarding transaction of business. He said the governor is knowledgable about these issues, having served as Gujarat finance minister and presented 18 budgets. Asked about his letter on the same issue to party general secretary CT Ravi, he again claimed that he was not complaining against the chief minister.

During the press meet, Eshwarappa held up a newspaper carrying a report on Opposition leader Siddaramaiah strongly criticising him. He demanded that Siddaramaiah — with whom he shares a cat-and-mouse relationship — too should resign. He said Siddaramaiah had recently made a statement that officials are ignoring Eshwarappa and that he should not remain in power any longer, and demanded that Siddaramaiah resign as opposition leader.

On Siddaramaiah’s statement that Eshwarappa and Basangouda Patil Yatnal were challenging Yediyurappa based on BJP National General Secretary (Org) BL Santosh’s instigation, he said Siddaramaiah should receive a Padma Shri for making up stories. He said Yatnal should not make statements against Yediyurappa and Vijayendra in public, and instead, address issues within the party forum. He refused to answer questions on his relationship with Yediyurappa.