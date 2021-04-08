STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Journo spots adorable Slender Loris at Napoklu, handed over to forest department

Duggala Sadanand, a freelance journalist and owner of Ramya photo studio at Napoklu was surprised to see Slender Loris sitting in front of his studio in the morning hours.

Published: 08th April 2021 11:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 11:31 PM   |  A+A-

Slender Loris

​Slender Loris (Photo by special arrangement)

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: A Slender Loris was spotted in Napoklu town area by a journalist.

Duggala Sadanand, a freelance journalist and owner of Ramya photo studio at Napoklu was surprised to see Slender Loris sitting in front of his studio in the morning hours. He was bitten while he tried to touch the animal. However, he succeeded in catching it inside a box.

The Slender Loris was then handed over to Devaraj, range forest officer in Bhagamandala.

An endangered species, the tiny creatures are listed among Schedule I species in the Wildlife Act, 1972.

