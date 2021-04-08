Residents shocked by absence of staff at Kodagu-Kerala border check posts during night hours

Pragna GR By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: The absence of staff at the Kodagu-Kerala border to check for negative RTPCR reports during the night hours has come as a shock to residents. Officials have now assured to take the required measures to ensure 24/7 checking for RTPCR reports at these check posts.

On Wednesday night, a commuter travelling from Kerala to Kutta village in Kodagu found there was no one to check for negative RTPCR reports while entering the district. An investigation revealed that no staff were present at the border check post of Kutta during night hours to check for negative RTPCR reports from visitors entering from Kerala. Many vehicles from Kerala take advantage of this to enter the district in the night.

While stringent checking was ensured at the Kodagu-Kerala border check posts initially, it has been neglected by a few department staff who absent themselves, especially post evening hours.

When questioned, Dr Yathiraj, Virajpet taluk health officer, said, “We had taken steps to enable 24/7 checking at the check posts. Staff from revenue, health and police departments were appointed in two shifts to conduct the checks. However, I have learnt that the checking has been neglected during night hours and necessary action will be taken to ensure checks around the clock.”