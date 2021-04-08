STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Tumakuru: Covid victim’s son beaten for not paying Rs 5k fee

A 15-year-old boy, who lost his father to coronavirus, was allegedly thrashed by a school staffer for not paying the tuition fee of Rs 5,000.

Published: 08th April 2021 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

Residents, along with the boy, present a memorandum to the Block resource coordinator at the BEO’s office in Pavagada on Wednesday | Express

By Devaraj B Hirehalli 
Express News Service

TUMAKURU: A 15-year-old boy, who lost his father to coronavirus, was allegedly thrashed by a school staffer for not paying the tuition fee of Rs 5,000. Mohemed Thala, Class 10 student of Vinayaka Saraswati Convent English Medium School on Ballari Road in Pavagada, went to the school to attend extra coaching classes when the incident happened.

“Secretary Ashwatha Narayana beat me up with a stick in front of students after Hindi teacher Ramakrishna Naik complained that I was not studious. They scold me daily for not paying the school fee.

Due to the pressure of clearing school fee dues, I am unable to concentrate on my studies,” the boy said. Thala lost his father Khaled Ahmed to Covid-19 whereas his mother Farzana Begum and older brother Mohemed Toufeeq recovered from the infection. The family had to spend `5.5 lakh on hospital expenses in October last year.

Meanwhile, Farzana, in a complaint to the block education officer, said that the secretary was annoyed as local leaders insisted that he waive the fee as the family was struggling after the death of the sole breadwinner.

Block resource coordinator Pavan Kumar, who visited the school on Wednesday, said that he spoke to the boy, the accused and other students. “I saw the wound and swelling on his hand and leg and will file a report to the BEO for further action,” he added. The secretary has apologised for his outburst.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 covid victim Tumakuru
India Matters
Security personnel stand guard at Connaught Place as night curfew was imposed by Delhi government to curb Covid spread. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Ten states showing upward trajectory of daily new Covid-19 cases
People wait to register themselves to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of Covid vaccine
Covid vaccination at workplaces from April 11
Voters queue up to cast their ballot (Photo | BP Deepu,EPS)
Election narrative in Kerala skipped real issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp