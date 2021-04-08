Tumakuru: Covid victim’s son beaten for not paying Rs 5k fee

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

TUMAKURU: A 15-year-old boy, who lost his father to coronavirus, was allegedly thrashed by a school staffer for not paying the tuition fee of Rs 5,000. Mohemed Thala, Class 10 student of Vinayaka Saraswati Convent English Medium School on Ballari Road in Pavagada, went to the school to attend extra coaching classes when the incident happened.

“Secretary Ashwatha Narayana beat me up with a stick in front of students after Hindi teacher Ramakrishna Naik complained that I was not studious. They scold me daily for not paying the school fee.

Due to the pressure of clearing school fee dues, I am unable to concentrate on my studies,” the boy said. Thala lost his father Khaled Ahmed to Covid-19 whereas his mother Farzana Begum and older brother Mohemed Toufeeq recovered from the infection. The family had to spend `5.5 lakh on hospital expenses in October last year.

Meanwhile, Farzana, in a complaint to the block education officer, said that the secretary was annoyed as local leaders insisted that he waive the fee as the family was struggling after the death of the sole breadwinner.

Block resource coordinator Pavan Kumar, who visited the school on Wednesday, said that he spoke to the boy, the accused and other students. “I saw the wound and swelling on his hand and leg and will file a report to the BEO for further action,” he added. The secretary has apologised for his outburst.