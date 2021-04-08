STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Why only Kodagu?' Hospitality industry miffed by shutdown of tourist centres across region

The recent order by the district administration shutting down all tourist centres across Kodagu till April 20 has decreased tourist flow by 95%, causing a massive blow to the sector

Raja's Seat closed following the prohibitory order (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Pragna GR
Express News Service

MADIKERI: “No tourist centres across the country have been ordered shut. Why only Kodagu?” ask stakeholders of the hospitality industry in the district. The recent order by the district administration shutting down all tourist centres across Kodagu till April 20 has decreased tourist flow by 95%, causing a massive blow to the sector.  While several memorandums have been submitted to revoke the order, they have not borne any fruit.

“We have been forced to remove some of the staff as we cannot afford to pay their salaries anymore. The closure of the tourist centres is not just costing the owners, but all the other employees whose livelihoods greatly depend on tourist flow,” said Nagendra Prasad, president of the Kodagu Hotel and Resort Association.

He added, “The situation would have been understandable if it was a nationwide lockdown and a nationwide ban on tourism. However, only Kodagu is made to face the brunt.” He said tourism flow from the district has now been diverted to Mysuru and Chikmagaluru – where there are no restrictions imposed. “Chikmagaluru is now overcrowded with tourists as the Kodagu administration has imposed restrictions,” he said.

Stakeholders of the industry also said they are unable to pay electricity bills, EMIs, loans and taxes due to the immense financial losses. Many pre-bookings of rooms have also been cancelled even as clients demand a full refund.

“Following opposition from the film industry, theatres were allowed to function in full capacity till April 7. Following opposition, gyms were allowed to function with 50% capacity. Political meetings or gatherings do not have restrictions. When hotels and resorts are following stringent COVID-19 SOPs, why cause hurdles to the sector in the district?” questioned Nagendra. He said the administration could have laid restrictions and allowed batch-wise visits to tourist centres instead of shutting them down completely.

The district depends heavily on tourism for its economy and many have lost jobs following the constant restrictions being laid on the sector. Over 25 hospitality properties in the district are said to be on sale even as one of the stakeholders of a well-known restaurant and lodge in Madikeri has moved out of the place following huge losses.

Hoteliers, resort owners and homestay staff demanded the intervention of the state tourism minister to revoke the order passed by the Kodagu administration. “We do not want any loan waived off or any other form of government support. Just enable us to do our business smoothly,” requested a stakeholder of the hospitality industry in the district.

