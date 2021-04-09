BJP core panel may shuffle district ministers

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

The highest decision-making body of state BJP, the Core Committee, which was reconstituted about a fortnight ago, will meet on April 18, a day after voting for two Assembly and one Lok Sabha bypolls.

The Core committee is expected to discuss the standoff between Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa over a letter written by the latter to Governor Vajubhai Vala over the chief minister’s alleged interference in his ministry.

Party MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s attacks against Yediyurappa and his family too may be taken up. The other issue that is likely to figure in the meeting is allocating district responsibilities to some of the newly inducted ministers, like Umesh katti, Murugesh Nirani, MTB Nagaraj and R Shankar. This may lead to changes in the present list of district in-charge ministers, sources said.

The committee is likely to take up complaints of over 50 MLAs, who had complained to the chief minister that many ministers were not accessible to redress their grievances.The committee may analyse the three bypolls and also discuss strengthening of the party at the booth level, the sources added.

The newly constituted core committee consists of Yediyurappa, state party president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and DV Sadananda Gowda, Eshwarappa, Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, Deputy Chief Ministers Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Govinda Karjol and Laxman Savadi, Revenue Minister R Ashok, Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu and party state vice-president Nirmal Kumar Surana.

BJP General Secretary BP Arun Kumar, Co-In-charge D K Aruna and General Secretary CT Ravi are special invitees. Arvind Limbavali and C M Udasi were dropped from the committee after the recent restructuring.The BJP state office will coordinate the meeting and those who cannot be present physically, considering the Covid spike, may be given the option of participating online.

I’VE SPOKEN TO KSE, SAYS ARUN SINGH

Mangaluru/Bengaluru: BJP national general secretary Arun Singh on Friday said that there are no differences between Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshw-arappa, who has written a letter to Governor Vajubhai Vala complaining against CM’s way of functioning. Singh, who was in Mangaluru to take part in a function at the residence of BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, said, “I have spoken to Eshwarappa. He is a senior party leader having served as DCM and party president. He should not have sent that letter. But that issue has been sorted out.” Singh said that he will campaign at Maski, Basavk-alyan and Belagavi. He alleged that Congress is hatching conspir-acies and it will not get people’s mandate.