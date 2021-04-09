STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka HC: Music varsity V-C picked by CM, not panel

The second Search Committee was constituted based on a petition filed by one of the aspirants, following directions issued by the High Court in September 2020.

Published: 09th April 2021 04:41 AM

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

B S Yediyurappa. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday found from records submitted to court that the name of Nagesh V Bettakote was approved for the post of Vice-Chancellor, by the Chancellor of the Karnataka State Dr Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University, Mysuru, based on a recommendation made by the Chief Minister. 

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj also found that Nagesh Bettakote was not among the three persons recommended by the second Search Committee. The records submitted to court revealed that Nagesh Bettakote’s name was among the three names recommended by the first Search Committee. These records were submitted in response to directions issued by the court, after hearing a petition filed by Sri Prasanna Vidya Ganapati Mahotsava Charitable Trust, Mysuru, questioning the appointment of Bettakote. 

The second Search Committee was constituted based on a petition filed by one of the aspirants, following directions issued by the High Court in September 2020. However, the second Search Committee did not recommend the name of Bettakote. 

Noting that the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor can be made from the three names recommended by the Search Committee, as per Section 12 of the Karnataka State Dr Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University Act, 2009, the Bench directed the State government to produce the noting and relevant file relating to the selection process of the Vice-Chancellor, and Bettakote’s counsel to file statement of objections to the petition.

