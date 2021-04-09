STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka govt quashes Mysuru DC’s orders on Covid restrictions

A slew of restrictions and guidelines announced by Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri were struck down by the state government on Thursday evening.

Rohini Dasari IAS

Rohini Sindhuri Dasari (Photo | Rohini Sindhuri IAS Fans Club/ Facebook)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A slew of restrictions and guidelines announced by Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri were struck down by the state government on Thursday evening. Amid rumours of another lockdown, the DC had announced that negative reports were mandatory to visit tourist places, resorts, clubs, theatres and convention halls, and an advisory for travellers from Bengaluru, causing confusion.

However, by evening, the order was nullified by Principal Secretary, Revenue Department (Disaster Management, Bhoomi & UPOR) Dr Manjunath Prasad who issued an order stating that such matters were not under the purview of the DC and will be decided by the state government under Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s supervision.

When contacted, senior officials from the district administration clarified that they were aware of the orders but no official communique has been issued by the DC herself.  Stakeholders of the tourism sector were relived after the DC’s orders were revoked.

