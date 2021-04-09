Mangala Angadi will be victorious in Belagavi: BSY exudes confidence

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: With less than 10 days left for the by-election to the Belagavi Lok Sabha seat, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will take out a road show on April 14 in the city. Yediyurappa had a whirlwind campaign tour in the constituency on Wednesday. Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, Yediyurappa expressed confidence that BJP candidate Mangala Angadi, wife of the late Union Minister Suresh Angadi,

will win by a huge margin of votes.

“The former minister had won by a margin of about four lakh votes in the previous election and his wife will repeat it,” he added. On the ongoing road transport corporation employees’ strike across the state, he said, “Why should I invite them (protesting employees) for talks? Already eight of their demands have been fulfilled by the government. They should immediately withdraw their agitation and resume bus services.”

As he was heading to Bengaluru, the Chief Minister, however, said he will hold talks with the agitators to end the stir. He warned that he would initiate legal action against the protesters if they refused to budge even after he held talks with them.