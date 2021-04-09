Transport strike: Re-induct retired staffers, Karnataka RTCs told

G Subhash Chandra By

DAVANAGERE/CHITRADURGA: With the strike by employees of state road transport corporations (RTC) employees entering the third day, the government has directed all divisional controllers to re-induct retired drivers and conductors who have not crossed the age of 62 years.

Divisional controller of Davanagere division Siddeshwara Hebbal told TNIE that the government has directed the divisions to re-induct drivers and conductors who have retired and are willing to serve in the corporation, after obtaining medical fitness certificates.

He said the employees should have valid heavy motor vehicle driving licences, and obtain Covid-negative certificates. He said the drivers will be given a daily allowance of Rs 800 and conductors will get Rs 700.They are entitled to weekly offs, but not holidays. They are eligible only for monetary benefits in the agreement, and cannot avail of any other benefits, clarified Hebbal.

“When we received the order, we started calling up retired employees, and three people have evinced interest in joining duty. They can operate the vehicles till the employees call off the protest,” said Chitradurga DC Vijayakumar.