Allow industries to function: Trade bodies

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With night curfew set to kick in on Saturday, trade bodies have urged the State to ensure it will not put a spanner in the functioning of industries that are slowly recovering from last year’s lockdown.

Industries in Karnataka are equally concerned about the second wave, but any steps the government takes to control the situation should be accompanied by steps that avoid putting a halt to the working of industries, said K B Arasappa, president, Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association.

He said they have advised industries to change night shift timings to comply with the guidelines. “We are changing shift timings... to also ensure that production is not hit,” he added.Night shift factory workers should be allowed to commute to their workplace on showing their ID cards, and also those transporting raw material to factories if they show documents as proof, KASSIA said.

