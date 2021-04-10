Can’t meet demand, return to work now: BSY to striking transporters

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With a strike by transport corporation employees entering the third day on Friday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa reiterated the government’s stand that it is not possible to consider their demand and asked them to return to work immediately.

“They must understand the government’s financial position. Under the present circumstances, it is not possible to implement their demand of increasing salaries as recommended by the 6th Pay Commission,” he told reporters here.

The State Government has agreed to an 8 per cent pay hike, but the protesters are not budging from their demand. Yediyurappa said that the transport employees should not be adamant when they know that the government cannot consider their demands. Despite the resurgence Covid and the transport department being in the red, the government has allocated Rs 2,300 crore from the state exchequer towards their salaries, he added.

“Eight out of the nine demands were fulfilled and if there are any shortcomings in that, the government will take corrective action,” he said.Explaining the state’s financial position, he said that 85 per cent of its revenue is spent on salary, pension and other expenditure. “Even opposition leader Siddaramaiah had said in the Assembly that the government is not even left with 15 per cent funds for development works,” he pointed out.