Covid cluster at Seabird Naval base with 78 testing positive

By Express News Service

KARWAR: Uttara Kannada district is witnessing a spike in Covid-19 cases, but the district administration says it is due to two clusters, including one in the Naval base, and hopes it can be brought under control.At least 140 cases were reported on Thursday alone, while 29 new cases were added on Friday, Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan said, adding that the situation is under control.

“The Navy has taken up some work in a place called Hidden Valley, and labourers from West Bengal, Odisha and other places are here. Some of them contracted Covid, which led to the spike. Of the 140 cases on Thursday, 78 are from Hidden Valley. They have been isolated in the same place,” said Muhilan.

On the cluster of medical students who tested positive a couple of days ago, he said they are in quarantine in their hostels, while those who tested negative have been sent home.

“There is no need to fear, people should be alert and careful and should wear masks,” he said, expressing confidence that the situation will be brought under control. He requested the people of Uttara Kannada to follow all SOPs until the Covid curve is flattened, and appealed to them to get themselves vaccinated.

Though the Karwar municipal staff is levying fines for not wearing masks, implementation has taken a beating. “We will issue fresh guidelines for dos and don’ts today,” he added.

KARJOL TESTS POSITIVE

Deputy CM Govind Karjol tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time in seven months. He was admitted to Manipal Hospital on Old Airport Road on Thursday after being diagnosed with a sore throat and other symptoms. This is the second time that Karjol has tested positive. He was diagnosed with Covid last September.