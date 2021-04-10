Driver commits suicide in Belagavi amid transport strike

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: At a time when transport department employees are on a strike since Wednesday, a driver-cum-conductor hanged himself on Friday in Belagavi district, from where Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi hails. The deceased, Shivakumar Neelgar (40), was attached to the Savadatti depot and had served the department for over 12 years, sources said.

He committed suicide at his village, Ugargol, in Saundatti taluk. It is said that he had taken a loan of Rs 6 lakh from a nationalised bank, but was unable to clear the dues. Commenting on the suicide, KPCC president D K Shivakumar slammed the state government for failing to respond to the large number of protesting employees.

Meanwhile, the transport department clarified that the driver had suffered a heart attack and did not commit suicide, as was being falsely circulated. Complaints were also registered against miscreants for spreading fake news about the incident.