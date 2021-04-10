STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Labour dept bans strike; officials file cases against staff over ‘fake news’

 The labour department on Friday issued an order banning the strike called by the various unions of the four transport corporations, under the Industrial Disputes Act.

Policemen keep vigil at Banashankari bus stand in Bengaluru on Friday | Meghana Sastry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The labour department on Friday issued an order banning the strike called by the various unions of the four transport corporations, under the Industrial Disputes Act. The additional commissioner, labour department, informed the Labour Tribunal of this decision. 

A senior transport official said the strike now stands illegal, and RTC employees will have to resume work, failing which action can be taken. The order noted that the government had declared that BMTC and the RTCs come under essential services.

While the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) has not been invoked, action has not yet been taken against the employees, but if the strike does not end soon, the government will be left with no option, the official said. 

Transport officials also approached cyber crime police and filed FIRs against the striking employees for threatening those reporting to duty. They said this was done based on complaints from drivers who returned to work on Friday evening. Complaints were also registered against miscreants for spreading fake news of a driver from Chikkaballapur dying on duty, and for circulating fake videos. 

The department also announced that retired drivers and conductors aged below 62 years, and those who had passed the exam to join service, but could not because of the quota system, are being called for work. “We have asked them to report to work. They will work on temporary basis, but will be inducted after a thorough medical examination,” the official said. 

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Laxman Savadi once again appealed to unions to end their strike. “The strike is unlawful and illegal. It has become an attitude of a few people. The government is ready to give 8 per cent hike in salaries, but only after clearance from the Election Commission. The 6th Pay Commission cannot be implemented,” he told the unions. 

The unions, however, refused to budge and said the government must give them wages as per their demand, failing which the strike will continue. The department is incurring a loss of Rs 17-20 crore every day, across the four corporations, an official statement said. Eight buses were also damaged. KSRTC transferred 244 drivers and conductors, five traffic supervisory staff, 34 mechanical staff and nine other staff. BMTC dismissed 60 trainee and 60 probationary employees from service. 

FRIDAY FLEET
In all, 855 RTC buses operated 
1,791 private buses operated for NWSRTC, 2,971 for NEKSRTC and 5,339 for KSRTC 
State transport union buses operating from Bengaluru: 529 to Tamil Nadu, 342 to Andhra Pradesh, 32 to Telangana and 35 to Kerala 

