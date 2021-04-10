STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No logic behind night curfew, says DKS

“I demand that the government show how it spent Rs 16,000 crore during Covid and where it spent Rs 20 lakh crore, which it claimed to have released already,” he added.  

Karnataka Congress Chief D K Shivakumar

D K Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar on Friday hit out at the State and Central Governments for their handling of the Covid situation, saying night curfew will not help in tackling the virus spread. “The State Government is taking decisions erratically and without logic. It has failed to come up with right measures to face the crisis effectively,” he told reporters in Belagavi on Friday. “I came to know that the government is planning to hold an all-party meeting.

I really don’t know why the government wants to have an all-party meeting at a time when it has already messed up handling the crisis,” he added.  The BJP government at the Centre has already aggravated the situation in the country, he said.

