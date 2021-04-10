Student evaluation mode to be decided soon: Govt

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Friday said the department will prepare an action plan after Ugadi, for evaluation of students from Classes 6 to 9 and ensure that assessment of some kind is conducted to gauge their knowledge levels. A decision on whether the evaluation will be online or offline will be announced soon after holding a meeting with experts and officials, he said.

Addressing mediapersons in Chitradurga, the minister said that at a recent meeting of parents’ associations, members of the government teachers’ association, education experts and other stakeholders, it was decided to have evaluation in some format. The stakeholders had categorically rejected promotion of students without any examination, Suresh Kumar pointed out.

