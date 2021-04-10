STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Unscientific curfew': DK Shivakumar asks BJP govt whether coronavirus spreads only at night

Speaking to reporters at Belagavi airport on Saturday, Shivakumar termed the night curfew being imposed in several districts as totally unscientific.

KPCC President D K Shivakumar. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Questioning the state government's logic behind having curfew at night to prevent the spread of COVID-19, KPCC President D K Shivakumar asked whether coronavirus spreads only during the night hours and not in the day.

Speaking to reporters at Belagavi airport on Saturday, Shivakumar termed the night curfew being imposed in several districts as totally unscientific. "If the government reveals which scientist said that COVID-19 will spread only during nights and not in the day, we (Congress) will keep his photo at home,'' Shivakumar said sarcastically. People never gather at night and that the number of people going out at nights has become small, he said, asking reporters to question the government's unscientific measure and the message which it gave to society.

"For all such reasons, the people must defeat the BJP in all the three bypolls,'' he said. Commenting on the agitation of KSRTC employees, Shivakumar said, it was unfair of the government to try to suppress agitations launched by leaders of farmers or labourers in a democracy by misusing the powers. "If someone praised them (government), it is okay but none should criticise them. The organisations have all the freedom to join and discuss their problems in a democratic setup. I condemn the attempts being made to suppress people's rights,'' he said.

Shivakumar objected to the arrest of leader Kodihalli Chandrashekhar in Belagavi today and said, the government should stop such tactics and hold talks with the agitators to resolve the crisis. Hitting back at BJP state in-charge Arun Singh over his statement yesterday that Congress candidate Satish Jarkiholi insulted the Indian culture and tradition by resorting to various activities, Shivakumar said, Jarkiholi had his own principles besides his party's.

Jarkiholi had taken oath as per the constitution after he emerged as an elected MLA, Shivakumar said, while asking Arun Singh to speak about the rising prices of fuel, LPG, etc., instead of trying to divert people's attention.

